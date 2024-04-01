‘Lost for Words’ says WHO chief after Israeli strike on Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital kills 4, raises call for ‘ceasefire’
World Health Organization (WHO) chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was at ‘loss for words’ following the Israeli strike on Gaza hospital that killed four and injured numerous others.
World Health Organization (WHO) chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was at ‘loss for words’ following an Israeli strike on Gaza hospital that killed four and injured numerous others.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message