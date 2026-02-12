Lourdes University in Ohio to close at end of academic year amid financial pressures, declining enrollment

Lourdes University has announced it will close at the end of the current academic year due to ongoing financial pressures. Declining enrollment, rising operational costs, and an unsustainable funding model contributed to this decision. The closure follows careful deliberation by the Board of Trustees and the Sisters of St. Francis of Sylvania, who sponsor the University.

Continuation of operations The University will continue normal operations for the remainder of the academic year:

All classes will continue as scheduled.

Student services and academic programming will remain fully operational.

Lifelong Learning Programs and Franciscan Center events will not be affected by the closure.

University leadership is coordinating with local institutions and regulators to ensure students have clear pathways to continue their education.

Financial and strategic considerations The decision to close Lourdes University was based on a comprehensive review of its finances, enrollment trends, and long-term viability. Despite decades of support from the Sisters of St. Francis, it was determined that continued operation at the necessary level of subsidy is unsustainable.

Support for students The University has committed to supporting students through the transition:

Degree completion guidance and transfer options will be provided.

Individualized academic support and access to records will be ensured.

Dedicated contacts and resources will assist students and families throughout the closure process.

University leadership will host informational Zoom meetings:

Parent meeting: Tuesday, February 17 at 6 PM

Student meeting with University of Toledo Admissions: Wednesday, February 18 at 1 PM

Key messages to the community While the University is closing, the value of the education and the community experience for Lourdes students remains intact. The institution emphasizes Franciscan values, including:

-Commitment to the whole person

-Service to others

-Respect for human dignity

These principles will guide the closure process and ongoing support for students and staff.

Next steps University leadership will continue to provide timely updates as details are finalized. The focus remains on:

Ensuring minimal disruption for students

Communicating open, accurate, and reliable information