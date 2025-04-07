Love, betrayal and murder: Murder-accused Muskan Rastogi carrying lover’s child, confirms jail medical test

In a chilling case from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, 27-year-old Muskan Rastogi and her 25-year-old lover, Sahil Shukla, have been arrested for the brutal murder of Muskan's husband, 29-year-old Saurabh Rajput, a Merchant Navy officer, according to India Today.

Saurabh Rajput and Muskaan Rastogi had a love marriage in 2016. To spend more time with Muskaan, Saurabh quit his Merchant Navy job, an abrupt decision that didn’t sit well with his family, leading to friction, NDTV reported. The couple moved into a rented home and welcomed a daughter in 2019. However, their happiness is short-lived when Saurabh discovers Muskaan’s affair with his friend Sahil.

On March 4, 2025, Muskan allegedly mixed sedatives into Saurabh's food, rendering him unconscious. She then contacted Sahil, and together they stabbed Saurabh in the chest and slit his throat. To dispose of the body, they dismembered it, placed the parts into a large plastic drum, and sealed it with cement, hiding it within their home. ​

In an attempt to cover up the crime, Muskan informed neighbours that Saurabh had gone to a hill station. She and Sahil then travelled to Manali, using Saurabh's phone to post pictures on his social media accounts to create the illusion that he was alive and travelling. However, Saurabh's family grew suspicious after being unable to contact him for several days and filed a missing person report.

Upon investigation, authorities detained Muskan and Sahil, who confessed to the murder. Both are currently in judicial custody at Chaudhary Charan Singh Jail in Meerut. Recently, following a formal request from prison authorities, a medical team confirmed that Muskan is pregnant. Chief Medical Officer Ashok Kataria verified the pregnancy test results. ​

Further revelations indicate that Muskan and Sahil had been planning the murder for some time. Muskan's father, Pramod Rastogi, claimed that Sahil had introduced Muskan to drugs, leading to her addiction.

“She told me that she could not live without drugs,” he told India Today. Pramod expressed his anguish, asserting that his daughter should face the consequences of her actions. ​