Love for India? Yes. Faith in politicians? Not so much: VIBE survey findings about youth

At least eighty-one per cent of young Indians assert their national identity while 31 per cent prioritise individual identity, a latest survey released on Tuesday has found.

The survey said the most cited reason for not voting in last year's Lok Sabha Elections 2024 among youth was the inability to travel home to vote (43 per cent), followed by a lack of trust in political parties (18 per cent).

Also Read | How working abroad gives young Indians a headstart in creating wealth back home

The survey was conducted by citizen media platform,Youth Ki Awaaz in collaboration with Young Leaders for Active Citizenship (YLAC), Synergy Sansthan, and Project Potential. The findings of the report launched on March 18 are called the ‘Voices for Inclusion, Belonging, and Empowerment (VIBE) Report’—the first national survey on youth active citizenship in India is supported by the Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies.

Advertisement

With around 420 million people aged 15-29 constituting roughly 29 per cent of the total population, India is considered one of the youngest countries in the world.

Here are some of the key findings of the VIBE report:

National identity remains strong: 81 per cent of young Indians primarily identify as Indians, while 31 per cent prioritise individual identity, signalling a shift toward individual autonomy.

81 per cent of young Indians primarily identify as Indians, while 31 per cent prioritise individual identity, signalling a shift toward individual autonomy.

Advertisement

Digital activism and community engagement: 46 per cent of youth actively participate in NGOs, advocacy groups, or citizen forums, and 27 per cent engage in online activism through public forums.

46 per cent of youth actively participate in NGOs, advocacy groups, or citizen forums, and 27 per cent engage in online activism through public forums. Declining trust in traditional politics: 29 per cent avoid political engagement entirely, while 26 per cent participate in political discussions without aligning with any party. Only 11 per cent are formal members of political parties.

Also Read | Borrowing for the ’Gram: How social media is driving young Indians into debt

While a significant number of youth participated in the 2024 General Elections, the inability to travel home to vote (43 per cent) was the most cited reason for not voting, followed by a lack of trust in political parties (18 per cent).

A rising generation of social entrepreneurs: 49 per cent of young Indians want to start a social enterprise, yet lack of funding (58 per cent) and mentorship (39 per cent) are major obstacles.

49 per cent of young Indians want to start a social enterprise, yet lack of funding (58 per cent) and mentorship (39 per cent) are major obstacles. Strong civic engagement despite challenges: 73 per cent volunteer occasionally, with many engaging weekly in activities like clean-up drives, petitions, and fundraising for social causes.

Advertisement

29 per cent avoid political engagement entirely, while 26 per cent participate in political discussions without aligning with any party. Only 11 per cent are formal members of political parties.

Significant engagement with media and public discourse: A significant majority of young people (60 per cent) follow the news daily, and a substantial proportion (31 per cent very often or daily, 34 per cent occasionally) share their views on social media, indicating active participation in shaping public conversations. Based on 4,972 responses gathered between June and August 2024, the report sheds light on how young Indians engage with civic life, their trust in institutions, and emerging forms of participation, according to a statement.

Advertisement

“For years, young people in India have been seen as a passive demographic—spoken about but rarely heard. The VIBE Report challenges this narrative by presenting a first-of-its-kind, data-driven look at how India’s youth engage with society, governance, and identity. The findings reveal that young people are shifting away from traditional political structures and choosing issue-based, digital, and community-driven participation instead," said Anshul Tewari, founder of Youth Ki Awaaz.

The survey was conducted via online recruitment channels, including social media advertisements, email campaigns, and a WhatsApp chatbot.

Moving away from traditional political participation “The VIBE report brings to light a fundamental shift in how young Indians perceive and practice citizenship. While many are moving away from traditional political participation, they are finding innovative ways to engage with social and political issues," Rohit Kumar, co-founder of YLAC, said.

Advertisement

For years, young people in India have been seen as a passive demographic—spoken about, but rarely heard.

"The challenge now is to bridge the disconnect between youth aspirations and institutional support, ensuring that young voices are truly heard in decision-making spaces. We hope this report serves as a crucial resource for policymakers, civil society, and institutions to create spaces where young people are not just participants, but decision-makers in shaping India's future,” he said.