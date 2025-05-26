‘Love tap’ or ‘real couple’ behaviour? Macron's mid-air ‘squabble’ with wife Brigitte leaves internet guessing

The French presidency found itself engulfed in a social media storm after a video surfaced showing a surprising mid-air tiff between President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, as they touched down in Vietnam for their Southeast Asia visit.

Moments after a video of the incident went viral, netizens couldn't keep calm. Adding to the massive storm the video had already sparked, X users came up with hilarious comments. While some questioned if it was a “love tap”, others said the action was testimony to the fact that Macron and Brigitte “are a real couple".

Tuning in to the mirth, another X user added: “This is hilarious. I would be so upset this came out.”

Emmanuel Macron's viral video In the now-viral clip, Emmanuel Macron is seen waiting at the aircraft’s exit, chatting with Brigitte, who remained just inside the cabin. As security prepared to open the gate, Brigitte’s arm suddenly shoots out—swiftly pushing the President’s face. A startled crew member, about to step onto the plane, instinctively halts, sensing the tension in the air.

Here's a glimpse of the moment, that has got everyone talking:

What did Emmanuel Macron say about the video? Several social media accounts labelled the action as a “slap”. Going by the video, it is difficult to gauge the First Lady's facial expression or body language to be certain if she indeed ‘slapped’ her husband.

Reacting to a question about the incident while speaking to reporters in Hanoi, President Macron said, “We were just joking, as we often do.”

Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte's Southeast Asia visit President Macron is on a week-long official visit to Southeast Asia, with Vietnam being his first stop. He will also visit Indonesia and Singapore later this week.