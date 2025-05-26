‘Love tap’ or ‘real couple’ behaviour? Macron's mid-air ‘squabble’ with wife Brigitte leaves internet guessing

A video showing President Macron's unexpected confrontation with his wife Brigitte while landing in Vietnam has sparked a social media frenzy. Viewers shared amusing interpretations, with some seeing it as a playful moment between a genuine couple amid the viral incident.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published26 May 2025, 10:20 PM IST
‘Love tap’ or ‘real couple’ behaviour? Macaron's mid-air ‘squabble’ with wife Brigitte leaves the internet guessing.
‘Love tap’ or ‘real couple’ behaviour? Macaron's mid-air ‘squabble’ with wife Brigitte leaves the internet guessing.(REUTERS)

The French presidency found itself engulfed in a social media storm after a video surfaced showing a surprising mid-air tiff between President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, as they touched down in Vietnam for their Southeast Asia visit.

Moments after a video of the incident went viral, netizens couldn't keep calm. Adding to the massive storm the video had already sparked, X users came up with hilarious comments. While some questioned if it was a “love tap”, others said the action was testimony to the fact that Macron and Brigitte “are a real couple".

Also Read | Russia mocks Macron as wife appears to shove his face away: ‘Hand of Kremlin?’

Tuning in to the mirth, another X user added: “This is hilarious. I would be so upset this came out.”

Emmanuel Macron's viral video

In the now-viral clip, Emmanuel Macron is seen waiting at the aircraft’s exit, chatting with Brigitte, who remained just inside the cabin. As security prepared to open the gate, Brigitte’s arm suddenly shoots out—swiftly pushing the President’s face. A startled crew member, about to step onto the plane, instinctively halts, sensing the tension in the air.

Also Read | Dramatic moment when French Prez Macron gets 'pushed' by wife

Here's a glimpse of the moment, that has got everyone talking:

What did Emmanuel Macron say about the video?

Several social media accounts labelled the action as a “slap”. Going by the video, it is difficult to gauge the First Lady's facial expression or body language to be certain if she indeed ‘slapped’ her husband.

Reacting to a question about the incident while speaking to reporters in Hanoi, President Macron said, “We were just joking, as we often do.”

Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte's Southeast Asia visit

President Macron is on a week-long official visit to Southeast Asia, with Vietnam being his first stop. He will also visit Indonesia and Singapore later this week.

Also Read | VIDEO: Was that cocaine on President Macron’s table during his Ukraine visit?

Brigitte Macron, born Brigitte Marie-Claude Trogneux on April 13, 1953, in Amiens, France, is a familiar face in French public life. Long before she became the First Lady, Brigitte had a successful career as a literature teacher.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!

Business NewsNews‘Love tap’ or ‘real couple’ behaviour? Macron's mid-air ‘squabble’ with wife Brigitte leaves internet guessing
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.