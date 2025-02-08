Loveyapa Box Office collection Day 1: Junaid Khan - Khushi Kapoor movie impresses audience on Rose Day

Loveyapa Box Office collection Day 1: Junaid Khan starrer Loveyapa premiered on the big screen on Friday, February 7, marking the beginning of Valentine week. Loveyapa is making waves online with its love story after releasing on Rose Day.

The rom-com explores the complexities of modern love following phone exchanges. The narrative follows a couple who uncover bitter truth about each other. The Bollywood movie marks big screen debut for Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan.

Loveyapa Box Office Collection Day 1 Advait Chandan directorial movie collected ₹1.25 lakh net at the domestic box office on its opening day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. It witnessed 9.56 percent overall Hindi occupancy on Friday. Highest occupancy was registered in Hyderabad followed by Mumbai, Begaluru and Jaipur.

Loveyapa review Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X stated, “It turned out to be a fun and engaging film that perfectly captures the energy of Gen Z. The movie is youthful, entertaining, and has the right mix of humor and emotions.”

Expressing that he was pleasantly surprised after watching Loveyapa, Sumit kadel said, “Junaid Khan delivers a confident performance in his debut, but for me, the real star was Khushi Kapoor. She truly shines, especially in the emotional scenes, which are the hardest for any actor to pull off. Her performance proves that she has a bright future in the industry.”

Apart from lead actors Junaid Khan and KhushiKapoor, the star cast features Ashutosh Rana, Grusha Kapoor, Kiku Sharda, Tanvika Parlikar, Devishi Madaan and Nikhil Mehta among others.

Several actors, directors and other film personalities praised the rom-com in a video after start-studded screening in Mumbai on Wednesday. The event was attended by superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amir Khan and others.

Praising the performances of the young actors, Karan Johar gave a shout out and said that he ‘can happily watch the film again.’ According to him, Loveyapa is the first successful love story of 2025. Karan Johar wrote, “You will fall in love with all the characters (terrific ensemble) and root for the magical and endearing leads.”