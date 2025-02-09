Loveyapa Box Office Collection Day 2: The Bollywood movie starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor marks third day in theatres on Saunday after debuting on the big screen on February 7. The premiere of this love story during the Valentine's Week is noteworthy as it was released on Rose Day, marking the beginning of Valentine's Week.

Loveyapa Box Office Collection Day 2 Advait Chandan directorial movie collected ₹1.50 crores net at the domestic box office on Saturday. A day before, that is on its opening day, the film minted ₹1.15 crore in India. Thus, the fim netted a total of ₹2.65 crore in India, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk.

Also Read | 10 biggest flops of 2024: Bollywood movies that lost maximum money

On Day 2, the film witnessed 14.35 per cent overall Hindi occupancy. The highest occupancy was registered in Chennai, followed by Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai.

Loveyapa Worldwide Box Office Collection Produced by AGS Entertainment and Phantom Films, the film collected ₹1.35 crore gross at the worldwide box office until Day 1, Sacnilk reported.

About Loveyapa The rom com explores modern love complexities following phone exchanges. The narrative follows a couple who uncover bitter truth about each other. Loveyapa marks big-screen debut of Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

In addition to lead actors Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, the star cast features Ashutosh Rana, Grusha Kapoor, Kiku Sharda, Tanvika Parlikar, Devishi Madaan, and Nikhil Mehta in key roles.

Loveyapa review While reviewing Loveyapa, film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X stated, “It turned out to be a fun and engaging film that perfectly captures the energy of Gen Z. The movie is youthful, entertaining, and has the right mix of humor and emotions.”