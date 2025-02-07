Loveyapa audience review: The Bollywood starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, which marks their big screen debut, released in theatres on February 7, coinciding with Rose Day.

As Rose Day marks beging of Valentines week, Loveyapa is making waves online with its lovestory. The narrative follows a couple who exchanges their mobile phones. As the begins to unearth bitter truth about each other.

Loveyapa Box Office Collection Advait Chandan directorial movie collected ₹1 lakh net at the box office on its opening day until 9:20 am, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Loveyapa review Several actors, directors and other film personalities praised the rom-com in a video shared by the film's team from the screening shows. Praising the natural performances of the young actors, Dharmendra said, “Ghar ghar ki kahaani hai ye. Very natural, kahin bhi aisa nhi laga acting kar raha hai (This is the story of every home. He acted very naturally, never did it seem like he was putting on a show).”

Ali Fazal and Shabana Azmi also commended the movie while Javed Akhtar said, “bahut kamaal ki alag picture hai (It's a wonderful, very different movie).”

Loveyapa audience review A user shared that the movie Loveyapa is an adaptation of the Tamil film Love Today (2022). Calling it a heartwarming rollercoaster ride of emotions and romance, he said, “Both Khushi Kapoor as Baani Sharma and Junaid Khan as Gaurav Sachdeva bring their youthful energy to this humorous take on the complexities of modern relationships and the breaking of the illusion of perfect romance.”

Another user remarked, “#Loveyapa brings to light how smartphones, while connecting us globally, can leave our hearts more distant than ever. A modern take on relationships we need!”

A third user stated, “Loveyapa is more than just a romantic drama—it’s a reflection of today’s social media-driven world. JunaidKhan makes an effortless big-screen debut, bringing charm and depth to his role, while #KhushiKapoor adds freshness to the story. Together, they make for an engaging watch.”

A fourth user wrote, “Thoda love thoda siyappa. But kafi mazaa. Watched #Loveyapa and must say #JunaidKhan has got the lover-boy charm from his dad Aamir Khan. #KhushiKapoor looks way more promising than what she did in her debut Archies. The film is very relatable for the GenZ.”