New Delhi: The government is set to soon tighten scrutiny of unusually low bids for public contracts to ensure aggressive price competition does not come at the cost of quality or timely delivery, two government officials said.
New Delhi: The government is set to soon tighten scrutiny of unusually low bids for public contracts to ensure aggressive price competition does not come at the cost of quality or timely delivery, two government officials said.
The move, which will cover everything from large infrastructure projects to the procurement of goods and services, aims to prevent contractors from winning contracts at steep discounts only to later struggle with execution, said the officials in the know.
The move, which will cover everything from large infrastructure projects to the procurement of goods and services, aims to prevent contractors from winning contracts at steep discounts only to later struggle with execution, said the officials in the know.
As per the proposed norms, bids quoting prices more than 30% below the estimated contract cost will have to be mandatorily examined as potentially abnormally low bids (ALBs), the officials said. Procuring entities will have to seek written explanations from bidders and examine their cost math to assess if they can execute the contract at the quoted price. They can then reject the bids if bidders fail to demonstrate their ability to complete the work at that price, they said.
The new norm will apply to government procurement across categories, covering everything from road construction and other infrastructure projects to the supply of office stationery, goods and services such as consultancy and non-consultancy services.
“The department of expenditure has asked all ministries and departments to address concerns over the quality of goods and services procured through tenders, where bidders may quote significantly lower prices to win contracts, potentially compromising quality during execution,” said the first of the two officials cited above.
As per the plan, the flagged bidders will face a closer examination of their cost calculations, technical capabilities and the ability to deliver the contracted work.
“The move has been initiated following instances of bidders quoting unusually low prices to secure contracts and subsequently expressing their inability to complete projects on time or resorting to substandard materials to meet contract requirements. It will also help check inflated cost estimates while floating tenders,” said the second official. “The new threshold, however, does not mean such bids will be automatically rejected—the procuring entities will just need to assess the bidder’s explanation and the supporting price analysis."
As per the standard two-bid tendering procedure, the scrutiny will typically take place at the financial bid evaluation stage. Under this system, technical and eligibility documents are examined first, and financial bids of only technically qualified bidders are opened subsequently. The 30% threshold will apply to the quoted price of the technically qualified bidders and will not affect the initial technical evaluation, said the officials.
Government procurement manuals earlier did not prescribe a threshold to flag abnormally low bids. The department of expenditure had also maintained this position in a February 2020 office memorandum, stating that it would not be advisable to set a specific percentage below the estimated cost to classify a bid as abnormally low.
Queries sent to the spokesperson of the ministry of finance remained unanswered.
Tracking red flags
As per experts, the revised norms could help procurement agencies strike a balance between securing competitive prices and ensuring that contractors have the capacity to deliver quality work without delays.
“While competitive bidding is important to ensure value for public money, unusually low quotations need careful examination," said Harish Kumar Sharma, a retired Indian supply service officer. "A contractor may quote a lower price because of operational efficiencies or access to cheaper resources, but the procuring authority must ensure that the bidder has the technical capacity, financial strength and resources to complete the work within the stipulated cost and timeline without compromising quality.”
“The threshold will help bring greater consistency and transparency to the scrutiny of such bids, strengthen procurement safeguards and ensure that contractors are assessed on their ability to deliver quality work at a sustainable cost,” said Sharma.
The scrutiny comes amid concerns over the quality of public infrastructure, particularly when contractors quote steep discounts to win government projects.
On 11 March, a Rajya Sabha lawmaker had queried the government on bids for some National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) projects coming in at rates far below estimated costs, primarily due to competitive market conditions and aggressive bidding strategies, citing instances of quotes up to 48% below estimates. In reply, the highways ministry said safeguards such as additional performance security, regular field inspections and independent quality audits were in place to prevent competitive bidding from affecting the quality of projects.
Government audit reports and court records have also flagged instances of steep discounts in public contracts across sectors, raising questions about the viability of the unusually low bids.
In a report of 2021, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India's (CAG) audit of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's Phase III projects found that three contracts were awarded at discounts of 24.4-29% against the estimated base cost. It had also flagged the lack of adequate cost justifications to establish if the bids reflected reasonable market prices.
And earlier, in a 2019 judgment, the Patna High Court had noted that bids in Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd's electrical and electromechanical maintenance contracts were quoted up to 58% below the base estimates. It questioned such steep discounts and asked if that could compromise quality, directing the state-owned operator to examine the matter.