‘Lower your voice…’: CJI DY Chandrachud reprimands lawyer during Kolkata rape and murder case hearing

  • Chief Justice DY Chandrachud rebuked a lawyer for raising his voice during a Supreme Court hearing on the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published9 Sep 2024, 06:11 PM IST
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CJI DY Chandrachud schools SC lawyer.
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CJI DY Chandrachud schools SC lawyer.(ANI)

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud reprimanded a lawyer for raising his voice during a hearing in the Supreme Court and asked him to lower his voice.

The incident happened at the hearing of the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case on Monday, September 9. The bench comprised DY Chandrachud, Justices Misra and JB Pardiwala.

Also Read | Kolkata rape-murder case Highlights: SC asks CBI to file fresh status report

As the hearing progressed, senior advocate Kapil Sibal told the court that he had videos and photographs to show that the lawyer was throwing stones at a protest over the crime, according to a report by NDTV. Sibal is representing the West Bengal government in the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case.

In response to Sibal’s comment, Kaustav Bagchi, also a BJP leader, questioned how such a senior lawyer could say such things in court. “Are you trying to address the gallery outside the court? I have been noticing your demeanour for the last two hours,” CJI DY Chandrachud responded. Additionally, he asked Bagchi to lower his voice.

Also Read | Kolkata Doctor Rape: CBI flags ‘lack of evidence’ in Supreme Court, says probe…

"Can you first lower your pitch? Listen to the Chief Justice; lower your pitch. You are addressing three judges in front of you, not the large audience who is watching these proceedings on the video conferencing platform," the report quoted CJI.

Bagchi then tendered an apology to the court.

CJI also said that he is not used to multiple people arguing simultaneously. “I am not used to this kind of advocacy where 7-8 people are arguing at the same time,” he said.

DY Chandrachud expressed his concern about the doctors' protest on account of the rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, as the protests should not continue at the cost of duty. The SC permitted the West Bengal government to take disciplinary action if the protesting doctors did not return to work.

Also Read | Kolkata Rape Case: Mamata Banerjee says ‘never offered money’ to victim’s family

“We want to ensure that doctors resume work and we will give them safety, security... but they have to join work. When we said that no adverse action shall be taken against the doctors...Mr Sibal states that no action, including punitive transfers, should be there,” he said.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Sep 2024, 06:11 PM IST
Business NewsNews‘Lower your voice…’: CJI DY Chandrachud reprimands lawyer during Kolkata rape and murder case hearing

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.40
    03:59 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -1.85 (-1.22%)

    Bharat Electronics

    281.55
    03:47 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -2.1 (-0.74%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    298.95
    03:59 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    -9.95 (-3.22%)

    State Bank Of India

    784.30
    03:59 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    1.7 (0.22%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Alembic Pharmaceuticals

    1,204.15
    03:50 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    96.5 (8.71%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    1,030.40
    03:55 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    78.5 (8.25%)

    PNB Housing Finance

    1,078.90
    03:46 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    53.35 (5.2%)

    General Insurance Corporation Of India

    403.65
    03:57 PM | 9 SEP 2024
    19.9 (5.19%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,460.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.09
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue