What's the fuss about iron ore export duty and why does it matter?

Why do miners oppose the duty?

According to an executive from one of India's top ore exporters, the new duty will cause a revenue loss of at least ₹16,200 crore. Miners claim that low-grade ore is mostly exported—primarily to China— since many Indian steel firms do not have the technology to purify low-grade ore. Ironically, Indian ore accounts for only a small portion of what China imports, and the duty will have no impact on Chinese steel production, but will punish local miners, they say. Industry associations like the Federation of Indian Minerals Industry and the Goa Mineral Ore Exporters Association have requested the government to reconsider the plan.