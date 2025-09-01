LPG rates revised from today: OMCs cut commercial gas cylinder price by ₹51.5 from today; check city-wise rates here

The retail price of a 19 kg LPG commercial cylinder in Delhi is set to be 1,580, down from 1,631.50. Meanwhile, in Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, commercial LPG prices will be revised down to 1,684, 1,531.5, and 1,738 respectively.

Riya R Alex
Published1 Sep 2025, 08:37 AM IST
19 kg LPG cylinder prices slashed by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>51.50.
Oil Marketing companies have cut the prices of 19 kg Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders by 51.50, starting Monday, September 1, while there has been no change in the prices of 14.2 kg domestic cylinders.

Here's how much an LPG cylinder will cost in your city now —

LPG prices in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai will be reduced to 1,684, 1,531.5, and 1,738 respectively, according to the Indian Oil Corporation.

 

The prices for 14.2 kg cylinders have remained unchanged since 8 April. In Delhi, one cylinder costs 853, while in Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai, the prices are 868.50, 879, and 852.50, as per Indian Oil Corporation data.

 

What does the LPG rate revision mean?

Oil companies often adjust LPG prices based on changes in global crude oil rates and other factors. The revised LPG prices are lower than the August rates.

Frequent price changes are expected to impact commercial enterprises and small businesses that rely heavily on LPG for their operations.

LPG prices vary by state because of local taxes and transportation costs. The updated prices from September onwards are likely to affect individuals and businesses across the country.

 

Compensation to oil companies

On August 8, 2025, the Union Cabinet led Prime Minister approved a compensation of 30,000 crore to oil companies, which will be paid in twelve parts with the motive keep LPG prices stable amid global uncertainities. Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri praised the decision to pay 30,000 crore in twelve parts to oil companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

 

 

 

