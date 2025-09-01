LPG rates revised from today: OMCs cut commercial gas cylinder price by ₹51.5 from today; check city-wise rates here

Oil Marketing companies have cut the prices of 19 kg Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders by ₹51.50, starting Monday, September 1, while there has been no change in the prices of 14.2 kg domestic cylinders.

Here's how much an LPG cylinder will cost in your city now — From September 1, the retail sale price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will be ₹1580.The retail price of a 19 kg LPG commercial cylinder in Delhi has been decreased to ₹1,580 from ₹1,631.50.

LPG prices in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai will be reduced to ₹1,684, ₹1,531.5, and ₹1,738 respectively, according to the Indian Oil Corporation.

The prices for 14.2 kg cylinders have remained unchanged since 8 April. In Delhi, one cylinder costs ₹853, while in Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai, the prices are ₹868.50, ₹879, and ₹852.50, as per Indian Oil Corporation data.

What does the LPG rate revision mean? Oil companies often adjust LPG prices based on changes in global crude oil rates and other factors. The revised LPG prices are lower than the August rates.

Frequent price changes are expected to impact commercial enterprises and small businesses that rely heavily on LPG for their operations.

LPG prices vary by state because of local taxes and transportation costs. The updated prices from September onwards are likely to affect individuals and businesses across the country.

Compensation to oil companies On August 8, 2025, the Union Cabinet led Prime Minister approved a compensation of ₹30,000 crore to oil companies, which will be paid in twelve parts with the motive keep LPG prices stable amid global uncertainities. Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri praised the decision to pay ₹30,000 crore in twelve parts to oil companies.

