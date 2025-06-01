Subscribe

LPG rates revised: OMCs cut commercial gas cylinder price by ₹24 from June 1; Here's what you'll pay now

From June 1, 2025, the price of a 19 kg LPG cylinder is reduced by 24.

Riya R Alex
Published1 Jun 2025, 09:07 AM IST
LPG gas cylinder price cuts by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24 effective June 1, 2025.
LPG gas cylinder price cuts by ₹24 effective June 1, 2025.(PTI)

Oil marketing companies have reduced the price of a 19 kg LPG gas cylinder by 24, effective from June 1, 2025. The new retail price in the national capital will be 1,723.50, providing relief to commercial users across India.

Here are the latest rates in major cities

  • Mumbai - 1674.5
  • Chennai: 1,881
  • Kolkata: 1,826

Oil companies frequently update LPG prices according to fluctuations in global crude oil prices and various other factors. The revised LPG prices are marginally lower than the earlier prices. In May 2025, a 19 kg LPG cylinder cost 17,47.5 in Delhi, 1,699 in Mumbai, 1,851.5 in Kolkata and 1,906 in Chennai.

Meanwhile, in April 2025, an LPG cylinder was priced at 1,762 in Delhi, 1,713.5 in Mumbai, 1,868.5 in Kolkata and 1,921.5 in Chennai. 

In March 2025, a 19 kg commercial gas cylinder cost 1,803 in Delhi, 1,755.5 in Mumbai, 1,913 in Kolkata and 1,965 in Chennai.

On February 1, the cost of commercial LPG cylinders was lowered by 7.

LPG prices were previously hiked in December 2024 when the oil companies increased the rates of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by 62. 

Frequent price adjustments are anticipated to affect commercial entities and small businesses that depend significantly on LPG for their operations.

LPG prices differ by state due to variations in local taxes and transportation expenses. the revised prices from June onwards is expected to impact individuals and businesses across the country.

