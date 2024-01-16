L&T bags mega order for high-speed electrification system for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. Details here
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on 16 January said that its construction arm has bagged a 'mega order' to construct 508 route km of high-speed electrification system for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. The company added that the order has been bagged from an authorised Japanese agency.