Larsen and Toubro's spokesperson issued a clarification on the company Chairman SN Subrahmanyan's remark on the 90-hour work week on Thursday, Janaury 9.

The company said that Subrahmanyan's remarks reflect the larger ambition for India, which emphasizes achieving extraordinary outcomes by putting in extraordinary efforts, as per the statement.

“The Chairman’s remarks reflect this larger ambition, emphasizing that extraordinary outcomes require extraordinary effort. At L&T, we remain committed to fostering a culture where passion, purpose, and performance drive us forward,” said Larsen and Toubro spokesperson, clarifying the Chairman's comment.

"At L&T, nation-building is at the core of our mandate. For over eight decades, we have been shaping India's infrastructure, industries, and technological capabilities. We believe this is India’s decade, a time demanding collective dedication and effort to drive progress and realize our shared vision of becoming a developed nation.

90-Hour Work Week The 90-hour work week debate started as Larsen and Toubro's Chairman, SN Subrahmanyan, advocated for working even on Sundays. A Reddit video of him emerged saying that he regrets not making employees work on their Sundays.

“I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy, because I work on Sundays,” said the L&T Chairman.

He supported the 90-hour work week narrative which people should follow to be “on top of the world.” Along with the 90-hour remark, the Chairman also questioned people's choices to stay at home and told them to go to office to work.

“What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife?” questioned Subrahmanyan, and said, “Come on, get to the office and start working.”

Other industry professionals like Harsh Goenka also posted about the idea of a 90-hour work week. He highlighted the need to work hard and smart and not turn the work hours into a perpetual office shift, which may cause burnout.

“90 hours a week? Why not rename Sunday to ‘Sun-duty’ and make ‘day off’ a mythical concept! Working hard and smart is what I believe in, but turning life into a perpetual office shift? That’s a recipe for burnout, not success. Work-life balance isn’t optional, it’s essential. Well, that’s my view! #WorkSmartNotSlave,” said Goenka in his platform X post.