Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (LTI) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Pune-based Cuelogic Technologies, a digital engineering and outsourced product development company.

Cuelogic will be integrated with the digital practice of LTI. This is LTI’s seventh acquisition since the company got listed in 2016. Earlier acquisitions have bolstered company’s expertise around data and analytics, cloud consulting, intelligent automation, and industry-specific platforms.

Founded in 2010, Cuelogic has capabilities in digital engineering, and primarily focuses on developing cloud native web and mobile applications, modernization, and runs Innovation Lab-as-a-service for its clients in the US and India.

“Digital engineering is a significant market opportunity, and this acquisition will provide instant access to a fast-growing business with an impressive client roster, and more than 300 employees," LTI said in a statement.

Cuelogic works with enterprise clients on multiple areas of digitalization such as UX consulting, DevOps, artificial intelligence consulting, internet of things, applications modernization, cloud architecture and integration.

“We believe rapid productization is an essential requirement for accelerated digitalization across industries. Our clients are looking for agile solutions to compete effectively in a changing world. Digital engineering capabilities of Cuelogic Technologies combined with their tools and methodologies will help our clients innovate, launch products, accelerate time-to-market, and maintain products optimally," said Sanjay Jalona, chief executive officer and managing director, LTI.

