BENGALURU : L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS) is well placed to capture the strong demand in engineering and research & development (ER&D) spending, Motilal Oswal said in a note based the company's investor and analyst meet.

“There is an acceleration of digitization within ER&D. Overall ER&D spending is expected to touch $1.7-1.9 trillion by 2023 from $1.4 trillion in 2020," the brokerage firm said.

Additional leavers of growth for ER&D players like LTTS include higher outsourcing and market share gains by Indian and European ER&D players.

ER&D spending has witnessed lower levels of outsourcing earlier as it is a strategic investment for enterprises. However, Motilal Oswal believes LTTS is witnessing increased traction for outsourcing from its enterprise clients as clients have revisited core and non-core spending and are more open to outsource entire non-core areas of ER&D spending, leading to expanding deal sizes.

Clients’ priorities for ER&D services have been changed to quality, speed, and scale against a cost focus earlier, Motilal Oswal said. Outsourced ER&D penetration in most of LTTS’s verticals is still in the low to mid-teens, implying significant scope for an increase in outsourcing.

The brokerage firm noted that LTTS is well placed to capture the overall demand momentum as it is one of the top pure-play ER&D services companies globally. It works with 57 of top 100 global ER&D spenders.

“It also enjoys solid wallet share as it is among the top two vendors with most of its top 30 accounts, including being the top vendor for four out of the top five clients. LTTS’ multi-vertical presence versus a single or few verticals presence of its peers allows it to leverage its cross vertical capabilities to build its solutions offerings," Motilal Oswal said.

