Lucknow Police issued a traffic advisory for May 19, giving traffic restrictions and diversions. Ahead of election day, polling parties will leave Smriti Upvan located near Ashiyana police station to various polling booths in the city.

As many as 695 candidates across six states and two Union territories of India are in the fray whose fate will be determined by the vote cast scheduled for May 20 in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls. Voting will take place in Uttar Pradesh's capital, Lucknow on May 20 along with 48 other constituencies that will cast their votes on the same day, As per Election Commission of India's polling schedule.

The traffic advisory dated May 18 states, “Polling parties are proposed to depart from Smriti Upvan, Ashiyana police station area to various polling booths on 19.05.2024."

As per the advisory, here is the list of traffic restrictions that will be effective on May 19:

1. General traffic heading to the Bijnor underpass from the Bangla bazar intersection will be restricted and will be diverted via theTelibagh route.

2. General traffic heading to Smriti Upvan from the Power House intersection will be restricted and diverted via the Piccadilly bara birwa route.

3. General traffic heading to Smriti Upvan from Bijnor underpass will be restricted and will be diverted via Uttarethiya intersection or Shaheedpath mod, Kanpur road route.

4. General traffic heading to Smriti Upvan from Eldeco Mandir Tiraha will be restricted.

5. General traffic heading to Smriti Upvan through Khazana Square, Chancellor Club from Ram Katha Park Tiraha will be restricted.

6. Moreover, there will be a no-parking zone from the Pasi Quila intersection to the Smriti Upvan Plaza intersection.

The advisory in Hindi states, "The general public is requested to refrain from using the above-mentioned routes or use alternative routes during the said program unless it is absolutely necessary."

In addition to the diversion route designated for regular traffic, ambulances and other emergency services will be permitted to use the restricted route in case of emergency when no alternative route is available. Commuters must refer to the official traffic advisory for more information.

