Lucknow-Agra Expressway road accident: Bus-tanker collision kills 8, injures 19

Eight people lost their lives, and at least 19 others were injured after a double-decker bus collided with a water tanker on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway on Friday, police said.

The bus was en route to Delhi from Lucknow when the accident occurred.

Sharing details of the incident, SP Amit Kumar said, "Today, a bus and a water tanker collided on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway. The bus was travelling from Lucknow to Delhi. Police reached the spot as soon as we received the information. 8 people have died in the incident, and 19 injured individuals are undergoing treatment."

Kannauj District Magistrate Shubhrant Kumar Shukla, SP Amit Kumar, and Tirwa MLA Kailash Rajput are present at the scene, overseeing the rescue operations. All the injured have been admitted to Saifai Medical College.

This was the second major road accident in Uttar Pradesh within five hours. Earlier in the day, six people were killed, and five others were injured in a road accident in Chitrakoot, police said.

Speaking to reporters, Chitrakoot Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun Kumar Singh said the accident occurred when a vehicle carrying 11 people collided with a truck while they were returning from Prayagraj after immersing a family member's ashes.