Lufthansa Airlines CEO Jens Ritter works as an 'additional crew member' on flight says 'Sometimes you need to…'
Lufthansa CEO goes undercover as cabin crew to gain new insights into the job.
Lufthansa Airlines CEO Jens Ritter has shared his first hand experience on how he recently went undercover and worked as an ‘additional crew member’ on a flight in order to gain new insights on the job of a cabin crew. The CEO said he worked as a crew member and accompanied Lufthansa Airlines flight crew heading to Riyadh and Bahrain as “additional crew member".