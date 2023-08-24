Lufthansa Airlines CEO Jens Ritter has shared his first hand experience on how he recently went undercover and worked as an ‘additional crew member’ on a flight in order to gain new insights on the job of a cabin crew. The CEO said he worked as a crew member and accompanied Lufthansa Airlines flight crew heading to Riyadh and Bahrain as “additional crew member". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In his post on LinkedIn, he wrote, “Sometimes, you need to change perspectives in order to gain new insights"

The 50 year old CEO in his post revealed that he worked as a pilot but never had the opportunity to work as part of the cabin crew.

He added that the role of a cabin crew is not an easy one and was was amazed at how much there is to organise. “That was so interesting and also challenging! I was amazed by how much there is to organize, especially, if something doesn’t go as planned – for example the meals offered on the menu cards were not exactly the meals loaded on board," he wrote.

He further added that he thought he knew about the challenges that come with a night flight, however, but working as a cabin crew member showed him a different perspective as one has to be present, attentive and charming at the same time.

"I used to fly as a pilot and so I thought I knew about the challenges a flight during the night entails. But to be present and attentive and charming – when the biological clock just tells you to sleep – was something entirely different. The crew was terrific and welcomed me into their team right away. With their support, I was able to give a hand in business class on the way to Riyadh. Back to Frankfurt, during the night, I took care of our guests in economy class. And honestly: I enjoyed every moment!"

Further adding, he said, “I was astonished how much I learned in these few hours. Deciding things in the office will be different after really feeling the decisions on board. Thank you to the amazing crew, the lovely guests and everyone involved for making this experience possible!

Meanwhile, on 10 August, it was reported that Lufthansa pilots are to receive pay rises totalling 18 percent in the coming years, with the German airline said that it would bring "stability" after strikes over surging inflation.

This was the latest hefty wage agreement in Europe's top economy as workers battle fast-rising prices, although there have been concerns the deals could add to upward pressure on inflation. The German flag carrier was hit by pilot and ground staff walkouts in 2022 that crippled operations, although the pilots had suspended strikes since late last year, AFP has reported.

(With inputs from AFP.)