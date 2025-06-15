Lufthansa flight to Hyderabad returns to Frankfurt mid-air; British Airways Chennai flight diverts over flap failure

A Lufthansa flight bound for Hyderabad from Frankfurt was forced to return to its base mid-air on Sunday, sources confirmed. The reasons behind the aborted journey have not yet been disclosed.

Lufthansa Flight Details and Timeline The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport’s Air Traffic Control (ATC) received a notification that the aircraft was turning back to Frankfurt shortly after departing Germany. Flight LH752, operated by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, took off from Frankfurt at 14:15 local time and was originally scheduled to arrive in Hyderabad at 06:00 on Monday morning, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

British Airways Flight Returns to Heathrow After Flap Failure In a separate incident, a British Airways flight from London to Chennai also returned to Heathrow Airport due to a flap failure. The airline described the return as a standard precaution following reports of a technical issue.

The flight landed safely, with passengers and crew disembarking normally. British Airways assured that efforts are underway to resume the affected passengers’ journeys as soon as possible.

Not an Emergency Landing Officials emphasised that neither of these incidents were emergency landings. It is not uncommon for aircraft to return to their point of origin if any technical concerns arise, as safety remains the top priority for airlines and regulatory authorities.

