Lufthansa flight flew 10 mins without control after co-pilot collapsed

In a spine-chilling incident, a Lufthansa flight to Spain flew without a pilot for ten minutes last year after the co-pilot - who was alone in the cockpit—fainted, the Associated Press reported.

The Airbus A321, which was carrying 200 passengers, was en route from Frankfurt to Seville, Spain, on 17 February 2024, when the captain was in the restroom and the co-pilot fainted. The aircraft, carrying passengers and six crew members, flew for around ten minutes without a pilot in command of the plane, the report further added.

According to a report by the Spanish Civil Aviation Accident and Incident Investigation Commission (CIAIAC), the captain tried unlocking the cockpit door using standard and emergency codes but failed.

During this period, the aircraft’s autopilot system kept the flight steady, averting a possible catastrophe. The cockpit voice recorder picked up strange sounds indicative of a medical emergency, while the co-pilot’s involuntary movements were documented as he remained incapacitated.

Eventually, when the co-pilot regained partial consciousness and managed to unlock the cockpit door, the captain was able to re-enter and assume control. The aircraft was then diverted to Madrid, where it landed safely. The co-pilot was immediately hospitalised.



Subsequent investigations revealed that the co-pilot had experienced a seizure caused by an undiagnosed neurological condition. The CIAIAC highlighted that such conditions are difficult to identify during routine medical examinations unless there have been previous symptoms reported.