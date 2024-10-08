Lululemon Founder’s $60 Million House Defaced After Election Sign Went Up

Billionaire Lululemon Athletica Inc. founder Chip Wilson’s $60 million mansion has become a graffiti-covered flashpoint symbolizing the polarization of a Canadian provincial election.

Published8 Oct 2024, 12:34 AM IST
(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Lululemon Athletica Inc. founder Chip Wilson’s $60 million mansion has become a graffiti-covered flashpoint symbolizing the polarization of a Canadian provincial election.

Over the weekend, Wilson’s beachfront complex in an exclusive neighborhood on Vancouver’s west side was daubed with explicit messages attacking him, with the graffiti still visible on Monday morning.

A few days earlier, a sign was erected outside the house with the message: “Eby will tell you the Conservatives are ‘Far Right’ but neglects saying that the NDP is ‘Communist.’” That’s a reference to David Eby, premier of the province of 5.7 million people, and his New Democratic Party.

British Columbia residents vote on Oct. 19 to elect a new provincial government, and a race that once looked like an easy victory for Eby’s left-leaning NDP has narrowed to a neck-and-neck battle with a resurgent Conservative Party. 

Asked about the sign outside Wilson’s residence, BC Conservative Leader John Rustad said last week: “I don’t disagree with him when he calls David Eby a communist.”

Eby — who represents Wilson’s neighborhood in the provincial legislature — said in a press conference last week that his government has increased taxes on Wilson and the wealthiest 2% of British Columbians to pay for improvements to health care and social services. He added: “I know when you are so rich that the Red Hot Chili Peppers play your birthday party, it’s possible to lose perspective.”

A representative for Wilson didn’t respond to requests for comment. He has previously written that Ayn Rand’s libertarian touchstone novel, Atlas Shrugged, was the second-most influential book in his life.

Wilson’s home is valued at C$81.8 million ($60.1 million), making it the most valuable home in BC, according to data from the provincial property tax assessment body. 

