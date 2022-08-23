Lumpy kin disease: Vaccinate cattle in cow shelters in 3 days, directs GoM in Punjab

Lumpy skin disease update: A group of ministers has asked the Punjab animal husbandry department to vaccinate cattle in cow shelters in three days
A group of ministers in Punjab, which was formed to monitor and control the spread of the lumpy skin disease, has directed the state animal husbandry department to vaccinate all the cattle in cow shelters. The animal husbandry ministry has been asked to vaccinate all the cattle within three days.
Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Animal Husbandry Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar also directed that the relief work should be carried out on a mission mode. The target is to vaccinate 50,000 cattle per day.
The cabinet ministers said, "We have to strictly deal with this calamity. And, the lackadaisical approach in the ongoing prevention work will not be tolerated." A show cause notice was also issued to the employees, saying all their holidays should be cancelled to ensure that the animals are treated on time.
They also gave instructions to issue show cause notices to the employees with poor performance, saying that all the holidays of the employees should be cancelled to ensure the timely treatment of the animals.
They also asked to use generic medicines as per requirement. Principal Secretary Vikas Pratap apprised the ministers that to date, the animal husbandry department has received 6.86 lakh doses of the goat pox vaccine.
While over 3.31 lakh cattle have been vaccinated, more than 3.54 lakh doses of goat pox vaccine are available with the department. Vikas Pratap said 1,08,958 animals are suspected to have been affected by the lumpy skin disease.
Out of them, 64,475 animals have been cured of the disease.
While reviewing the ongoing operations to prevent African swine fever, the ministers said that the guidelines of the "Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009" should be implemented in letter and spirit and the movement of pigs should be strictly banned.
