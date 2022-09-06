Lumpy skin disease-like symptoms found in 5 cows in MP’s Indore; govt on alert

Five cows in Madhya Pradesh's Indore have been found to have symptoms like that of lumpy skin disease virus, putting the state government on alert
Five cows have been found with symptoms like that of lumpy skin disease, triggering an alert in the Madhya Pradesh Animal Husbandry Department. The animal husbandry department has sent their samples for testing to an institute in Bhopal, an official was quoted as saying. The cows have also been treated based on the symptoms and their condition is fine, Animal Husbandry Deputy Director Dr Ashok Barethia said.
The experts have said that the major symptoms of the infectious viral disease, lumpy skin disease, that affects cattle are: fever, nasal and lacrimal discharge, ulcers in the eye, swollen lymph nodes and drop in milk production. Nodules are also formed on their skin.
According to the reports, the nodules are mostly formed on the head, neck, genital organs and chest regions.
"The lumpy skin disease-like symptoms have been found in five cows in the rural area of Depalpur. The samples have been sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal," Barethia said.
"The disease has not been confirmed yet. We are waiting for the investigation reports," he said.
In Maharashtra, at least 22 cattle have died of the lumpy skin disease in a period of one month, according to an official from that state's animal husbandry department.
"A total of 2,21,090 livestock in 622 villages, within five km radius of the infected areas, have been vaccinated. Of the 1,224 infected cattle, 752 recovered after treatment, while 22 have died so far," the official said.
The disease has been reported in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu-Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.