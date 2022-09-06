Lumpy skin disease-like symptoms found in 5 cows in MP’s Indore; govt on alert

Five cows have been found with symptoms like that of lumpy skin disease, triggering an alert in the Madhya Pradesh Animal Husbandry Department. The animal husbandry department has sent their samples for testing to an institute in Bhopal, an official was quoted as saying. The cows have also been treated based on the symptoms and their condition is fine, Animal Husbandry Deputy Director Dr Ashok Barethia said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}