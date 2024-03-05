Lunar eclipse coinciding with Holi this year; Find out what the clash of festival with celestial event means
The first lunar eclipse of the year will be a penumbral lunar eclipse that will fall on the same day as the festival of Holi, on March 25
The lunar eclipse this year will coincide with Holi. A lunar eclipse is a stunning astronomical event where the moon hides behind Earth's shadow, while Holi, the festival of colours, is one of India's biggest festivals.
