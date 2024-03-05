The lunar eclipse this year will coincide with Holi. A lunar eclipse is a stunning astronomical event where the moon hides behind Earth's shadow, while Holi, the festival of colours, is one of India's biggest festivals.

The first lunar eclipse of the year will be a penumbral lunar eclipse that will fall on the same day as the festival of Holi, on March 25.

What is a penumbral lunar eclipse?

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves through the faint outer part of Earth's shadow, the penumbra. This type of eclipse is often mistaken for a regular Full Moon and is not as dramatic as other types of lunar eclipses.

When and where to watch?

The penumbral lunar eclipse is expected to take place on March 25, with the initial phase to begin at 10:23 am and conclude by 3:02 pm, as per astronomical calculations that suggest it will not be visible from India.

Where will the lunar eclipse be visible?

The penumbral lunar eclipse will be visible in parts of Ireland, Belgium, Spain, England, South Norway, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Germany, the United States, Japan, Switzerland, Netherlands and France.

What does it mean traditionally for India?

As per tradition ‘sutak period’ is observed during the time of the eclipse. During this time, specific activities are restricted, which will not be relevant in India during this celestial event.

How will it affect the Holi celebrations?

Since the lunar eclipse is going to coincide with the Holi festivities, a concern about the 'sutak period’ and its impact on the rituals was raised. However, considering that the eclipse would not be visible in India, there's no need to observe the sutak period. Thus, Holi rituals and puja can proceed as per the auspicious muhurat without any hindrance.

