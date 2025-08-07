Luxor legacy: Priya Jain moves Delhi HC to void founder's 2004 ‘forged’ will

Priya Jain, daughter of the late Davinder Kumar Jain who founded the Luxor Group in 1963, has petitioned the Delhi high court to set aside its recent ruling that upheld the validity of a 2004 family will, which she has claimed to be forged and wrongfully denies her sustenance and inheritance rights.

The disputed 2004 will makes Usha Jain, the wife of the late patriarch, the sole beneficiary of his assets worth hundreds of crores, leaving out all their four children.

Priya has filed the petition before the Delhi high court, challenging its previous order. Mint has seen a copy of the petition.

"While passing the judgment, the single judge (bench) not only has ignored relevant facts but also passed the judgment completely contrary to the established standards of proof and established principles of law," Priya said in her petition.

On 27 May, the Delhi high court in its order granted a letter of administration with respect to the disputed December 2004 will, wherein the chartered accountant of the family was made the executor of the will, and Usha Jain the sole beneficiary of the will. A letter of administration essentially gives the appointed administrator the legal power to handle the deceased's assets, pay debts, and distribute the remaining property according to the law.

Priya has submitted that the judgment was completely vitiated by fundamental legal and factual errors, which warrants its immediate setting aside. The Judge has 'erroneously' shifted the onus of proving the authenticity of the will from the propounder of the 'alleged' will to the objector (Priya Jain).

Legally speaking, the propounder of a will is the person who presents a will to a court of law or other relevant authority for legal recognition. This person takes the responsibility of proving the will's validity, demonstrating that it reflects the testator's true intentions and was executed properly.

The Delhi high court on Thursday reserved its order on the dispute.

Davinder Jain, who passed away on 18 March 2014, founded the group that has grown into a diversified business conglomerate of 27 closely-held companies, with interests ranging from stationery and plastics to hospitality and real estate. At the time of his death, the group was reportedly was worth hundreds of crores.

Following his demise, a testamentary petition was filed before the Delhi high court in May 2014 by Sanjay Kalra, the family’s chartered accountant, seeking a probate of the purported will dated 11 December, 2004. In this will, Kalra was named as the executor, while Jain’s wife, Usha, was declared the sole beneficiary—completely excluding all four of the couple’s children.

Allegations of forgery This exclusion formed the basis of a legal challenge in 2014 by Jain’s unmarried and dependent daughter, Priya Jain, who had lived with her father and was actively involved in the family affairs, who had then claimed that the will was forged.

She had termed the will a "forged and fabricated" document, pointing to several allegedly suspicious elements, including an incorrect spelling of her father’s name in the document, the absence of any inheritance to the couple’s children, the will being unregistered and allegedly typed on new paper, custody of the document resting with the sole beneficiary and her mother Usha Jain.

More importantly, Jain accused her mother and one of her brothers of colluding to take control of the Luxor businesses and 'coercively' denying her access to basic sustenance and rightful inheritance.

During the proceedings, two significant developments altered the trajectory of the case. Both of Priya Jain’s sisters withdrew their objections to the will after reportedly reaching financial settlements with their mother—each said to be worth ₹30 crore.

