Luxury brands brace for lacklustre Christmas amid sales slowdown, inventory pile-up fears take over
Spending on luxury goods remained negative in November, prompting fears of inventory pile-up over the main holiday season.
Early holiday shopping season discounts from high-end fashion retailers like Bergdorf Goodman on New York's Fifth Avenue raised concern that a lacklustre Christmas could lead to inventory gluts – potentially dragging labels into a discounting spiral that would cheapen their image.