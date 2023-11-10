Luxury brands can expect a surge in sales this Diwali as Indian customers are eager to spend during the festive season.

Diwali is slated to be celebrated on November 12. In view of the festive season and eagerness among Indian customers to spend this Diwali, luxury brands can expect a surge in sales. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Foreign luxury brands ranging from Swarovski, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Bulgari, Cartier, Gucci and many more have brought in new collection especially for Diwali.

Swarovski's Diwali special collection includes Mesmera, Millenia, and Gema. The brand unveiled new pieces of Jewelry Collection with items ranging from jewellry, gifts, wactches, decorative items. New edition of bracelets, rings, necklaces and earrings are also there. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jimmy Choo, the British luxury fashion house, launched an exclusive Diwali collection for the Indian market. It has also launched golden collection across all of its stores in the country as per a press release.

Michael Kors, for the fourth year in a row, has launched festive eyewear designs especially for the Indian market, reported lifestyleasia.

Ahead of Diwali, Coach India recently launched its 'Shine' collection designed by Stuart Vevers. The Collection features vibrant silhouettes and colours. Brands like Cartier have released their Diwali special collection with special collection for both males and females. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Keeping the festive season in view with a number of festivals approaching round the corner ranging from Diwali, Christmas to New Year, Bulgari also launched its festive season collection with the option of personalised gifts. The Spanish brand Lladró collection includes works of art to celebrate Diwali along with beautifully adorned Lord Ganesha idols.

Christian Louboutin, the luxury French shoemaker, launched its 'The India Wedding Edit' ahead of Diwali. The collection includes Maison's shoe styles and handbags in metallic shades of platinum, gold and bronze for both men and women with embroidery, paisley patterns and ornamental gold details.

Charles & Keith, the international footwear and accessories brand, launched its India Exclusive Handbag for the first time, inspired by India’s royal past of Maharajas and Maharanis. It uses traditional Indian printing technique called Bagh from Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Travel luxury brand, TUMI brought in a collection this festival season with a work of art that depicts Indian culture using Indian art forms like block printing, mandalas and other traditional motifs like the peacock, lotus, lanterns, fireworks and sun rays.

According to Euromonitor International, India’s luxury goods market is among the world’s fastest-growing, with projections to reach $8.5 billion in 2023, this marks a significant rise of $2.5 billion since 2021.

