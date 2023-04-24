Lyft to lay off 'significant' number of employees, citing cost-cutting measures: Reports1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 10:21 AM IST
- Lyft is reportedly gearing up to lay off ‘hundreds of employees,’ a move that comes just a few days after the ride-hailing company appointed David Risher as its new CEO.
As per The Wall Street Journal, approximately 1,200 employees, which accounts for 30% of the company's total workforce of 4,000, have been identified as a "significant" number.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×