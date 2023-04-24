As per The Wall Street Journal, approximately 1,200 employees, which accounts for 30% of the company's total workforce of 4,000, have been identified as a "significant" number.

According to media reports, David Risher, Lyft's newly appointed CEO and former Amazon executive, sent an email to the company's staff on Friday informing them about the upcoming layoffs.

While the email did not specify the exact number of layoffs, it stated that a "significant" number of employees would be affected. This communication came at the end of Risher's first week as CEO.

According to The Wall Street Journal (TWSJ), the company is expected to lay off around 1,200 employees, which constitutes approximately 30% of the total workforce of 4,000, as opposed to the vague mention of a "significant" number in the email sent by Lyft's CEO.

Risher stated in an email to the company's staff that the layoffs were necessary to reduce costs and deliver affordable rides, generate better earnings for drivers, and ensure profitable growth.

He also mentioned that the company will begin notifying those affected by the layoffs, which will be officially announced on Thursday.

In addition, Lyft's offices will remain closed on the day of the announcement.

Lyft had previously laid off 60 employees in July of the previous year, and later in November, the company had cut around 700 jobs.

Additionally, McKinsey & Co. is planning to reduce headcount by approximately 2,000 jobs, which is one of its largest staff reductions ever.

Some of these professional service firms, which provide guidance to clients on carrying out layoffs, have also put a halt to their hiring spree that had been ongoing for several years.