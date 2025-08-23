Lyle Menendez denied parole as California board cites ongoing public safety risk

Lyle Menendez has been denied release from prison by the California Parole Board, just one day after his younger brother, Erik Menendez, also had his parole request rejected.

The two brothers, who were convicted of killing their parents in 1989, will now remain behind bars for at least three more years.

Lyle’s parole hearing took place on Friday and lasted ten hours. At the end of the session, the Board ruled that he still poses a risk to public safety. The decision follows their resentencing in May, when both brothers had their life sentences without parole changed to 50 years to life — making them immediately eligible for parole consideration.

Why were their parole requests denied? During the hearing, the Board focused on Lyle’s past prison rule violations, particularly his long-term use of illegal mobile phones between 2018 and 2024. Though none of these violations were recent, they were seen as serious and undermined his chances of release.

Deputy Parole Commissioner Patrick Reardon confirmed Lyle had a phone “nearly all the time” during those years.

“Citizens are expected to follow the rules whether or not there is some incentive to do so,” said Commissioner Julie Garner, explaining the Board’s decision.

Lyle’s prison record is slightly better than Erik’s, who has a history of involvement with prison gangs, smuggling drugs, and inappropriate behaviour with visitors.

However, the Board concluded that even Lyle’s efforts to support other inmates and maintain good behaviour more recently were not enough to justify parole.

Why did the Menendez brothers kill their parents? In his statement to the Board, Lyle spoke emotionally about his family, claiming he was abused by his father, Jose Menendez, between the ages of six and eight. He said the abuse later shifted to Erik, whom he tried to protect. Lyle also admitted to abusing Erik when they were younger, saying, “I don’t know why I did it. I think I was just trying to release it from me.”

The brothers’ lawyers now plan to pursue a habeas corpus petition in court. They argue that new evidence, revealed in a 2023 documentary series, supports the original defence that the Menendez brothers were victims of long-term sexual abuse by their father.

This evidence includes a letter from Erik to a cousin and a testimony from a former member of the boy band Menudo, who also claimed to have been abused by Jose Menendez.