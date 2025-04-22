Lyrid Meteor Showers 2025: When and where to watch —a complete guide to viewing the spectacle in India

India’s night skies are all set to dazzle as the Lyrid meteor shower makes its annual appearance, bringing with it centuries of astronomical legacy and a chance to marvel at one of nature’s most elegant sky shows. Active from April 17 to April 26, the Lyrids will peak on the night of April 21 into the early hours of April 22, offering prime viewing conditions across much of the country, provided the weather is clear and moonlight is limited.

Also Read | 5 places to see the Lyrid Meteor Shower in April 2025

Tracing ancient trail of Lyrids The Lyrid meteor shower is among the oldest documented meteor showers in history, with Chinese records dating back to 687 BCE. These meteors originate from Comet Thatcher (C/1861 G1), a long-period comet discovered in the 19th century.

As Earth passes through the dust trail left by the comet during its orbital journey around the Sun, tiny fragments—no larger than grains of sand—collide with our atmosphere at nearly 49 km/s. These fiery encounters result in the luminous streaks we call shooting stars.

While many modern meteor showers can be predicted with great precision, the Lyrids are known for their unpredictable bursts of activity. Most years, the shower delivers a modest 10 to 20 meteors per hour, but historical records note occasional surges—up to 90 meteors per hour, as seen in the 1982 outburst. Though no such spike is forecasted for 2025, the chance of witnessing bright fireballs and persistent trails remains high.

How, When, and Where to See the Lyrids in India The peak viewing window for Indian observers will be in the pre-dawn hours of April 22, between 3:00 am and 5:00 am, when the radiant point in the constellation Lyra climbs highest in the northeastern sky. However, since the shower continues through April 26, stargazers still have several nights to catch residual meteors, especially if skies are clear and moonlight is minimal.

Although the Moon will be in a waning gibbous phase this year, that is, rising late at night, it shouldn’t obscure the brightest meteors, particularly those seen later in the early morning hours.

No special equipment is needed to watch this meteor shower. The key is patience and dark adaptation. Experts recommend lying flat on your back, facing away from city lights, and allowing 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness. Using red-filtered lights or apps with night mode can help preserve night vision.

More than just a sky show: A cultural and scientific connection Beyond their beauty, meteor showers like the Lyrids hold significance for both scientists and stargazers alike. For researchers, they offer opportunities to study the composition of comets and the interaction between celestial debris and Earth’s atmosphere. For the public, especially in India where skywatching has deep roots in traditional astronomy and mythology, these events provide a moment of cosmic reflection—reminders of our planet’s place in the vast universe.

Also Read | Surya Grahan 2025: 10 stunning images of partial solar eclipse