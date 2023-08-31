Mac-and-Cheese Fans Noodle Around With Elaborate Recipes

Packaged macaroni and cheese became a kitchen staple thanks to speed and simplicity: milk, noodles and blaze-orange cheese powder, ready in under 10 minutes.

Ken Condron’s version takes nearly 12 hours. He first smokes pork shoulder for eight hours, then performs an alchemy of Velveeta, cheddar and cream cheese. The noodles and cheese go in the smoker for an hour and a half before he adds the pork.

“If you are going to have mac and cheese for dinner—and you are not just coming home from the bar and want something quickly—then you should do it right," said Condron, a logistics manager in Panama City Beach, Fla.

Home cooks like Condron are turning the blue-boxed cupboard mainstay into haute cuisine, decked out with ingredients such as artisanal cheese blends, chorizo and lobster. Some make theirs from scratch, while others put their own spin on the box.

Big food names promote their own variations. Chef Wolfgang Puck revealed on TikTok that he adds some carrots for color—and, he notes, “you get a few vitamins." PepsiCo now sells boxed mac and cheese in various Cheetos flavors, including flamin’ hot, which the company said it created to offer “a more exciting and flavor-forward option." Whole Foods named “retro remix" as a top 10 food trend for this year, with throwback foods like mac and cheese being reinvented with better ingredients and adjusted for special diets.

Organic food company Annie’s has 25 different styles of mac and cheese, including vegan and gluten-free varieties and different pasta shapes, according to parent General Mills, and an extra-protein version is coming in the fall.

Tharin White, a content creator in Orlando, Fla., made a Barbie-themed mac and cheese in July for himself and his girlfriend to celebrate the release of the movie about the doll. He created a pink sauce using beets, Greek yogurt, cottage cheese and cheddar cheese, then mixed it with the mac and cheese from a box of Annie’s. It was a hit.

“There was one serving left. It was gone the next morning," White said.

Kraft Heinz said its recent research found that almost 40% of consumers customize their mac and cheese. Avocado, salsa, broccoli and bacon bits were common additions, while more unexpected ones included pickles, ketchup and cookie crumbs.

Kraft Heinz found some people add cream cheese to make their mac and cheese extra creamy, cut-up hot dogs for protein and pasta water instead of milk. It’s offered more mac and cheese flavors over the past decade, including cotton candy, pumpkin spice and southwest chipotle.

For Janei Forbes, a nursing student in Altoona, Pa., proper mac and cheese takes about an hour. It must involve at least two cheeses, preferably three—sharp cheddar, mozzarella and mild cheddar or Colby Jack—shredded from blocks. For her, the end product should be yellow, not white. Otherwise, she said, “it’s just not cheesy enough."

Jill Dunn couldn’t ignore her craving for mac and cheese with buffalo hot sauce even after she stopped eating cheese last year. She created her own vegan version incorporating cashews, nutritional yeast, plant-based milk and powdered spices to make the “cheese." It’s mixed with noodles and vegetables like broccoli, onion and zucchini.

Plain mac and cheese really just has the noodles going for it, she said, so “I’d lean more intricate."

In Rancho Cordova, Calif., Kelsy Watson uses Gruyere and fontina in addition to more standard macaroni accompaniments such as cheddar and Monterey Jack. She often employs her grandmother’s recipe, which incorporates tomato sauce, bell pepper and onion.

Watson, a high-school registrar, said the real innovation lies in the leftovers, which her family refrigerates and pan fries the following day. “It’s almost like Cheez-Its," she said.

Some purists insist the boxed dish is fine on its own. “If you want your lobster mac and cheese, that’s fine. It’s not happening in this house," said Susan Weiss, who lives in Wantage Township, N.J. The retiree isn’t above tweaking the recipe, though. She broils it in the oven at the end for extra crunch.

Meagan Geiger, a stay-at-home mom in St. Cloud, Minn., cracks open two boxes of Kraft mac and cheese so she can mix 1.5 packets of cheese powder into a single serving. The extra powder brings out the cheese flavor, she says, and helps thicken the dish. She saves the extra pasta for other recipes.

Natalka Bergeron has been steadily expanding her mac and cheese palate. Her scorecard: Mac and cheese with onion? No thanks. With bacon? Yes, please.

Lobster mac and cheese blew Bergeron away when she tried it for the first time at a Las Vegas restaurant. If lobster were cheaper, she said, she’d probably work it into her home recipe, but she knows where to draw the line, including when her husband suggests adding toppings such as smoked paprika and crushed saltine crackers.

“He’s like, ‘Can we try it?’" said Bergeron, a stay-at-home military wife and content creator in Nova Scotia. “I’m like, ‘Maybe not.’"