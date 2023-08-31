Mac-and-Cheese Fans Noodle Around With Elaborate Recipes

Big food names promote their own variations. Chef Wolfgang Puck revealed on TikTok that he adds some carrots for color—and, he notes, “you get a few vitamins." PepsiCo now sells boxed mac and cheese in various Cheetos flavors, including flamin’ hot, which the company said it created to offer “a more exciting and flavor-forward option." Whole Foods named “retro remix" as a top 10 food trend for this year, with throwback foods like mac and cheese being reinvented with better ingredients and adjusted for special diets.