Macron Says He Won’t Name a New Prime Minister Before Mid-August

French President Emmanuel Macron said he won’t pick a new prime minister before the end of the Olympic games, doubling down on his call for a political truce following weeks of turmoil.

Bloomberg
Published24 Jul 2024, 01:36 AM IST
(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron said he won’t pick a new prime minister before the end of the Olympic games, doubling down on his call for a political truce following weeks of turmoil.

“Until mid-August, we must focus on the games,” Macron said in a live interview on French TV on Tuesday evening, meaning the caretaker administration will be kept in place. “From then on, depending on the progress of the discussions, it will be my responsibility to appoint a prime minister and to entrust him or her with the task of forming a government.” 

An hour before he spoke, France’s left-wing alliance of parties, which won the most seats in recent snap legislative elections, proposed Lucie Castets, an anti-money laundering specialist who works at the Paris city hall, for prime minister. 

Macron dismissed the proposal, saying the leftist alliance doesn’t have a majority. He referred to the left’s failure to elect its candidate for speaker of the new National Assembly as evidence that it’s in no position to claim the premier job.

The president repeated his call for political parties to make compromises and cooperate to form a majority in the lower house of parliament.

Macron dissolved the legislature and called snap elections last month after his party performed poorly in voting for the European parliament. The results left France’s most important legislative body fragmented and with no group holding enough seats to govern on its own. The deadlock has put the country in the unprecedented situation of having to rely on several parties across the ideological spectrum to form a new government.

Macron is constitutionally empowered to pick a new prime minister and it’s been accepted practice to appoint someone from the biggest group in the National Assembly. As a counterweight, lawmakers can call confidence votes in the government.

