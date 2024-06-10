Macron’s High-Risk Vote Attempts to Halt Le Pen’s French Advance

After a crushing defeat in the European Parliament election on Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron called a snap legislative ballot in a desperate bid to stop the rise of his far-right rival, Marine Le Pen.

While Macron's position as head of state won't be directly affected by the upcoming vote, his ability to push through legislation, the power to choose a like-minded prime minister and the credibility of his political project will all be on the line in an election that Sunday's results suggest he'll likely lose.

While Macron’s position as head of state won’t be directly affected by the upcoming vote, his ability to push through legislation, the power to choose a like-minded prime minister and the credibility of his political project will all be on the line in an election that Sunday’s results suggest he’ll likely lose.

The euro fell as much as 0.3% to $1.0765 in early Asia trading, its weakest in almost a month. The move pares an almost 2% rally since mid-April as traders tempered bets of European Central Bank rate cuts this year. French bond futures slipped, underperforming their German peers.

“It’s not just a gamble, it’s audacious," said Yves Bertoncini, an independent consultant in EU affairs. “Usually, players who make a move like this don’t have many cards left."

The election will take place over two rounds beginning June 30. It’s the first time this century that France’s National Assembly has seen its term cut short.

With the European Union struggling to calibrate its response to a welter of challenges from Russia’s aggression in Ukraine to climate change and its deteriorating trade relations with China and the US, the election result highlights the increasing rejection of mainstream politics and left the credibility of the bloc’s two most important leaders in tatters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While the far-right parties made only moderate gains across the bloc, and their performance was more or less in line with the polls, Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz both suffered humiliating reverses.

Scholz’s Social Democrats in Germany got just 15% of the vote, their worst-ever result in a European election, according to projections in the early hours of Monday. The main conservative opposition came first with 31% while the far-right Alternative for Germany was on track to finish second with 15%, tied with the SPD.

Le Pen's party was projected to claim about 32% of the vote with a rival far-right group winning about 5% and Macron's Renaissance on 15%. The Green party was the night's other big loser, with its representation set drop to about 53 seats in European Parliament from 71.

The EU’s three mainstream groups are set to hold a comfortable majority: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s center-right European People’s Party was due to get 191 seats, the Socialists & Democrats 135 and the Liberals 83. The two far-right groups will have about 128 seats between them.

But it was Macron’s dramatic response to his defeat that offered the biggest surprise of the night.

"I can't pretend that nothing's happened," Macron said. "The rise of nationalists and demagogues is a danger not only for our nation, but also for our Europe, and for France's place in Europe and the world."

Macron’s decision was influenced by his experience at the D-Day commemorations in Normandy last week when some of the bystanders he met said that political life has become too aggressive, according to people familiar with his thinking. Macron’s sees the parliamentary election as a chance to change that and re-establish a stronger, moderate majority, they said, asking not to be named discussing private conversations.

The upcoming election offers Le Pen, the most durable figure on Europe’s far-right, a chance to cement a foothold on power for the first time ever. If her National Rally group confirms its position as the country’s biggest party she could have a key role in appointing the next prime minister, even if negotiations would be likely to be fraught.

People familiar with the thinking in Macron's inner circle insisted they aren't worried about her managing to take control of the legislature because the far-right parties are still shy of 40%. And they said they would be comfortable governing alongside a prime minister from another mainstream party.

But the election nevertheless means a nervous few weeks for Macron’s allies in other European capitals, and indeed anyone with a stake in France maintaining a functioning government that is able to push through policy.

It’s a move that recalls former Prime Minister David Cameron’s high-risk decision to call a vote on the UK’s EU membership in an effort to settle his own problems with right-wing populists.

"It's a watershed moment for Europe," said Federica Genovese, professor of political science at Oxford University. "The surge of the far right was in the making and things are unraveling now."

Concerns may be particularly acute in Kyiv since Macron has been pushing to send military trainers to Ukraine in a symbol of France’s deepening commitment to the fight against Russia. Le Pen’s longstanding sympathy for Vladimir Putin could put that in jeopardy.

The EU’s von der Leyen is still favorite to claim a second term as head of the commission after her center-right grouping, the EPP, won the largest number of seats. But there will be questions about her political vision after the Greens paid the price for voters’ discontent with the Green Deal, the signature policy initiative of her first term.

The last time France held a snap parliamentary election came in 1997, when then-President Jacques Chirac called an early vote, looking for support for the changes required to qualify for the euro. The result: Chirac's group lost its majority and he was forced to name the head of the rival Socialist Party as prime minister.

If the National Rally and other hard right parties were to repeat their performance in French parliamentary elections, Macron could be forced to name a prime minister with fundamentally different policy views than he has, about the EU, about France and about its role in the world.

“Political instability is never a good thing for Europe," said Sophie Pornschlegel, director of research at the Jacques Delors think tank in Brussels. “In the next few months a lot of shifts will happen."

