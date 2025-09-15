Is that ‘Made in India’ product truly Indian? Govt plans to verify
Dhirendra Kumar 4 min read 15 Sept 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
A critical parameter to qualify for the ‘Made in India’ status is a minimum value addition or local content of 50%. The government's scrutiny comes amid concerns that several items labelled as ‘Made in India’ do not meet the criteria for the tag.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: The government plans to verify whether products labelled as ‘Made in India’ meet domestic production criteria amid concerns that several such items do not qualify for the tag, according to two people aware of the matter.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story