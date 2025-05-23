Madenur Manu arrested: Kannada actor raped co-star on 'pretext of marriage'; victim knew he was married

According to police, Manu went absconding shortly after the complaint was lodged on Wednesday afternoon. He was later traced and taken into custody from his native village of Madenur in Hassan district on Thursday.



Manu, who gained recognition through his appearance on Comedy Khiladigalu Season 2, is also known for participating in several Kannada reality shows. Both he and the complainant had previously worked together on a few such shows. According to police sources, “The complainant is a resident of Nagarabhavi Second Stage.”



In her complaint, the victim alleged that Manu repeatedly raped her between November 2022 and May 2025 after promising to marry her. She further accused him of subjecting her to both mental and physical exploitation. “The woman has also stated that she had helped him financially,” police said.



According to Indian Express, the woman was aware that Manu was already married and had a child. The first alleged incident took place on November 29, 2022, when Manu is said to have raped her at a hotel in Shivamogga following a comedy show. He later allegedly tied a mangalasutra around her neck at her home, despite her resistance.