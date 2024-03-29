Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 7: Kunal Kemmu's Madgaon Express, released last Friday, has maintained a steady performance at the box office on Thursday, March 28. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Madgaon Express, starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyendu Sharma, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi and Upendra Limaye in lead roles, released in theatres on March 22. The Bollywood movie witnessed a 13.79 % drop in daily collection on Day 6.

The film collected ₹13.5 crore net during its seven-day run in theatres, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. As per early estimates, the film managed to rake in ₹1.2 crore net on its second consecutive day, the seventh day.

Considering the global box office business of Kunal Kemmu's comedy-drama, the flick has managed to rake in ₹14.7 crore gross at the domestic box office and ₹1.3 crore in the overseas market. Hence, the film has managed to make ₹16 crore at the worldwide box office.

On Thursday, March 28, Madgaon Express saw an overall occupancy of 12.64% in the Hindi belt. The maximum occupancy was registered in Chennai city, at 57.67%. This was followed by Pune where it recorded at 20.75% occupancy. Bengaluru stood at the third spot with 18.50% occupancy, per the Sacnilk.com report.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), stated, "#MadgaonExpress Fri 1.63 cr, Sat 2.72 cr, Sun 2.81 cr, Mon [#Holi] 2.72 cr, Tue 1.46 cr, Wed 1.21 cr. Total: ₹ 12.55 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice".

On its release day, the film collected ₹1.5 crore net. On Day 2, the collection surged, and it raked in ₹2.75 crore net. On Sunday, Day 3, the collection got a further boost when it managed to collect ₹2.85 crore net, taking its first weekend total to ₹5.55 crore net. Later, on the day of Holi, Monday, the film collected ₹2.62 crore.

About Madgaon Express The Kunal Kemmu directorial movie is produced by Excel Entertainment. The film is about three young boys, who dream about vacationing in Goa someday.

