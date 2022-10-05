Madhuri Dixit buys luxury apartment for ₹48 crore in Mumbai1 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 07:58 PM IST
Actor Madhuri Dixit has bought a luxury apartment worth ₹48 crore in Mumbai, as per the documents accessed by Zapkey.com. Madhuri Dixit has bought the apartment in Worli are of Mumbai and was located in the Indiabulls Blu project. The apartment is located on the fifty-third floor and has seven car parking lots.