Actor Madhuri Dixit has bought a luxury apartment worth ₹48 crore in Mumbai, as per the documents accessed by Zapkey.com. Madhuri Dixit has bought the apartment in Worli are of Mumbai and was located in the Indiabulls Blu project. The apartment is located on the fifty-third floor and has seven car parking lots.

According to the reports, the luxury apartment that Madhuri Dixit has bought was registered on 28 September. The area of the apartment is reportedly 5,384 square feet. According to the reports, the apartment has been sold by Calleis Land Development Private Limited. The Indiabulls Blu website mentions that the flat has a spectacular view of the Arabian Sea.

Indiabulls Blu has shared some images of Madhuri Dixit’s luxury apartment on its Instagram page. The images on the Indiabulls Blu Instagram page show a swimming pool, football ground, tennis court, squash court, badminton court, gym and a cricket net on the premises.

In October 2021, Madhuri Dixit had rented an apartment for ₹12.5 lakh per month. The actor had taken the flat on rent for three years in Mumbai.

Madhuri Dixit is married to Dr Sriram Nene. The actor, who was last seen in Kalank, also starring Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur, recently had her film Maja Ma released on Prime Video. The film stars Gajraj Rao, Barkha Singh, Ritwik Bhowmik, Srishti Shrivastava, Simone Singh and Sheeba Chaddha among others.

