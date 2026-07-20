Madhya Pradesh approves Uniform Civil Code: Marriage, inheritance, live-in rules explained

The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has approved the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), paving the way for a common set of rules governing marriage, inheritance, live-in relationships and religious freedom. However, Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) living in protected areas will be exempt from its provisions, Hindustan Times reported.

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The decision was taken unanimously at a special Cabinet meeting held in Bhopal's Jagdishpura. According to the state government, the new law aims to ensure equal rights across communities while bringing uniformity to civil laws related to family matters.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the code has been framed to guarantee equal rights for all citizens, regardless of religion. “Whether Ram or Rahim, the UCC has been brought to ensure equal rights for all,” he said after the Cabinet meeting.

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Key provisions of the proposed UCC According to HT, the proposed law permits only one marriage while a spouse is alive, with divorce recognised only through legal procedure and court orders. The minimum legal age for marriage will remain 21 for men and 18 for women, while marriage registration will be mandatory at all levels, from gram panchayats to municipal corporations.

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The code also introduces equal inheritance and property rights for sons and daughters, replacing earlier provisions that allowed women to receive a smaller share in certain cases. The government has clarified that Scheduled Tribes and PVTGs residing in protected areas will remain outside the ambit of the UCC.

The proposed legislation also includes provisions relating to religious freedom, stating that individuals will be free to practise their faith, including rituals and ceremonies, without compulsion and that no religion will be demeaned under the law.

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Rules for live-in relationships, public consultation One key feature of the proposed code concerns live-in relationships. HT reported that couples entering into a live-in relationship will be required to register it within one month, with the same minimum age criteria as marriage.

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The law also proposes up to five years' imprisonment if a married person enters into a live-in relationship with another individual. Explaining the rationale behind the legislation, Yadav said the UCC is intended to uphold women's dignity, promote equal rights, strengthen social harmony and foster national unity by ending discriminatory practices.

The chief minister said the government opted for extensive public consultation despite having the numbers to pass the legislation directly in the Assembly. Suggestions were invited from citizens at both the district and state levels before the Cabinet approved the draft.

Yadav also claimed that 80% of Muslim women and 40% of Muslim men who participated in the consultation process supported the implementation of a uniform civil law. He said many respondents believed that Muslim women deserved the same legal protection and rights as women from other communities.

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Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar criticised the move, alleging that the BJP was using the issue to divert attention from more pressing concerns such as unemployment, farmers' distress and inflation, HT reported.