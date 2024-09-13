Madhya Pradesh assault-rape case: Police arrests 3 after Army officers abused with sticks-pistol - what we know so far

Two Army officers, aged 23 and 24, were allegedly assaulted on Wednesday night and one of their two female friends was gang-raped in Madhya Pradesh's Indore when they were out on a picnic. Medical examination revealed that one of the women was raped, reported PTI citing an official report. The Madhya Pradesh police arrested three of the six prime accused.

As per reports the Army officers are undergoing the Young Officers course at the Infantry School in Mhow cantonment town. Based on the complaint filed by one of the Army officer, a case has been registered under sections 70 (gang rape), 310-2 (dacoity), 308-2 (extortion) and 115-2 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under sections of the Arms Act.

Badgonda police station in-charge Lokendra Singh Hirore said the accused held one of the pair including Army officer captive in a car at gunpoint and demanded ransom of ₹10 lakh from the other pair who were at hilltop nearby.

Following the complaint, MP police said a total of six accused among the seven have been identified in connection with the incident. The tragedy took place near the popular tourist spot Jam Gate, about 30 km from Mhow military cantonment in the wee hours of Wednesday.

On Thursday, two of the assailants identified as Anil Baror aged 27 and Pawan Bansunia aged 23 were produced before a local court which remanded them in police custody for five days, PTI quoted a police official as saying. The latest arrest was of Ritesh Bhabhar aged 25, who was apprehended on Thursday night. He is accused of threatening the women with a pistol, while the other two are accused of carrying sticks.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Hitika Vasal said, "Several teams are on the lookout for the three absconding accused, and a reward of ₹10,000 has been announced for (information about) each of them," reported PTI.

This incident comes to light a month after Kolkata RG Kar doctor rape and murder case. The incident provoked massive public outcry. Protests and strikes were staged across the nation demanding justice and safety assurance.