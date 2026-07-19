Stolen growth: why 2-year-old Bhagat Singh may never run

Bhopal: Bhagat Singh, who turned 2 in May, is unlikely to make a mark on this world—unlike his popular namesake, the revolutionary hero from pre-independent India. The child cannot walk because his legs are too thin, unable to bear even the weight of his puny body. He usually drags himself from one spot to another.
But Bhagat Singh is not afflicted with a disease; in technical terms, he is a SAM child. SAM is the acronym for severe acute malnutrition, also known as severe wasting, which is a lethal form of undernourishment.
A boy his age should ideally weigh more than 12 kg. But Bhagat Singh weighs nearly half of that standard—6.6 kg—according to records kept at the local anganwadi, the state-run childcare centre in Muktapur village. On the Poshan tracker app, which records the parameters of enrolled children, his profile stats read: ‘SAM, moderately stunted, severely underweight. Updated: 15 June 2026.’
Bhagat Singh’s village, located next to a state highway in the Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh, is less than an hour’s ride from the state capital, Bhopal. Raisen belongs to the agriculturally prosperous Narmada valley region, known for premium basmati rice, sharbati wheat, and heirloom legumes.
But the modest house of Bhagat Singh shows no signs of that prosperity. Two rooms are lined with naked bricks, a rugged floor, and a swing conjured from ropes and a sari. A cooler, groaning at the far end of an unlit, narrow corridor, is the family’s most valued possession. The cooler also doubles as an improvised refrigerator: a leftover serving of pulses and some porridge for the child rest on top, lest the oppressive June heat spoil the food. A few rotis (wheat flatbread) from the morning are kept uncovered in a cane basket hanging from the wall, lest rodents nibble on them.
Bhagat Singh’s mother, Meena Bai, is also the mother of three other kids, aged 10, 6, and 3. Meena does not know her exact age. "Maybe 30," she guesses. The family has no agricultural land and survives on precarious seasonal work at nearby brick kilns. This work stops during the four-month-long monsoon season. At the end of June, the day Mint visited Muktapur, Meena’s husband was off to the nearby forest to collect firewood.
Bhagat Singh’s measly growth parameters are a consequence of the penury he was born into. Average day wages of ₹300– ₹350 are not enough to ensure a wholesome diet for the six-member household. Those wages have been stagnant for years and have not kept pace with the rising cost of living. Furthermore, there are times when there is no work at all. The free cereals—20 kg of rice and wheat every month from a federal food security scheme—are just enough to stave off hunger; they do not ensure nutrition.
It’s well past noon. When asked what the family has eaten since morning, Meena Bai smiles. The frugal diet makes her uncomfortable to speak about. They have had a serving of cooked pulses with rotis—no vegetables, fruits, or even a glass of milk. Bhagat Singh was given a porridge made of moong dal and rice. The next meal is hours away, around evening. It’s common to have just two meals a day in the poor villages of this region. The day usually begins with just a cup of tea made without milk.
Meena herself is frail. Is she worried that Bhagat Singh is not able to walk? “He’s been kamjor, dubla-patla (weak and thin) since birth… what to do?” she asks.
What will she cook for dinner? A potato curry and rotis, she replies. Bhagat Singh will be served the leftover porridge whenever he is hungry. He is unfamiliar with the taste of most fruits, except for a banana given to him once in a blue moon.
If he is lucky, Bhagat Singh may grow up to become a casual worker like his parents—making bricks or migrating to a metro city, where he would join the mass of inexpensive labour fuelling India’s growth story. The other possibility is grimmer: chronic undernutrition can lead to impaired cognition, lifelong disability, or death.
Malnutrition is a predominant risk factor for death in children younger than five years, accounting for 68% of total under-five deaths in India. It is also the leading risk factor for health loss across all ages, according to a 2019 study published in The Lancet Child and Adolescent Health.