A group of men were allegedly paraded by the police after their heads were shaved for “dangerously” celebrating Indian cricket team's trophy win at the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy tournament on March 9.

Two men have been booked under the National Security Act (NSA) after the incident escalated into violence, and they reportedly attacked the police.

What the issue is Videos showing cops escorting a group of youngsters with shaved heads have gone viral in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district, prompting BJP MLA Gayatri Raje Puar to meet Dewas Superintendent of Police Puneet Gehlot on Tuesday.

Puar said she raised the issue in the House and called the action excessive. She also demanded their immediate release.

“I have raised the issue in the House and also talked to the SP about the matter as everyone was celebrating the victory. The youths who have been booked do not have any criminal background. So, whatever happened with them, I think that it has been overreacting on them. I have demanded their immediate release, and I think they will be released soon,” ANI quoted Gayatri Raje Puar as saying.

"I believe that the police have to take action to maintain peace but this was too much, that is why I have raised my concern and opposed it. An inquiry has been ordered into the matter to look after who were the officials that took the action and beat up the youths, shopkeepers and the public. The investigation will be done by the Additional SP. The Dewas SP has assured me that whoever is found guilty in the probe report, action will be taken against them. I demand that an inquiry should be done and strict action should be taken against whichever police officer is found guilty," she added.

"Parading the youth in the city was not needed, an inquiry will be done whatever happened and action will be taken into the matter accordingly" the MLA added.

VIDEO | MP Police shave heads, parade accused of ruckus after ICC Champions Trophy win in Dewas

What the cops said Dewas SP Gehlot said, "On March 9, some people created chaos during India's victory celebration in the ICC Champions trophy and a series of events occurred after that. There was also some misbehaviour with the police. Later, a video went viral in which the police were seen using indiscriminate force. Today, I had a discussion with the MLA in connection with these series of events. A detailed investigation has been ordered. We will carry out the investigation within seven days. Local traders also submitted a memo demanding to probe into matters in which a shopkeeper was also assaulted in the said series of events."

"Considering the memo, a police personnel concerned has been immediately line attached and investigation has been ordered. Within seven days, everything will be cleared and action will be taken against those found guilty," he added.

"Based on the viral video of a police personnel assaulting the shopkeeper, we have line-attached him. Complete investigation of the matter has been handed over to Additional SP," the officer said.

Complaint against youths Gehlot also highlighted that they received applications from a few family members that they were not involved in any event. The action taken so far is based on the footage, an FIR has been registered but a chargesheet is yet to be prepared. If their role is not found and further proceedings will be initiated accordingly.

When asked about the youth paraded with shaved heads, SP Gehlot said, “We have handed over the investigation of the entire matter to Additional SP and a fair inquiry will be done on the probe report. If anyone is found guilty, action will be taken against them. Currently, there are a total of 10 accused in the FIR registered at Kotwali police station.”