Madhya Pradesh HC quashes rape case against man: ‘Woman had one year to know if...'2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 03:23 PM IST
The Gwalior bench of MP high court observed that the woman spend more than one year with the man and it was sufficient time to figure out a false promise.
Madhya Pradesh High Court has quashed the criminal proceedings against a man who was accused of raping a woman on the pretext of marriage. The Gwalior bench of the high court observed that the woman spend more than one year with the man and it was sufficient time to figure out a false promise.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×