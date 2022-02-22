Madhya Pradesh lifts all Covid restrictions

Madhya Pradesh lifts all Covid restrictions1 min read . 06:27 PM IST
- Earlier in the day, the state government said it would lift night curfew as situation was under control
The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday lifted all the restrictions imposed due to Covid. The state government said that it expects the people will follow social distancing norms and wear face mask.
Earlier in the day, the state government said it would lift night curfew as situation was under control.
"The situation of coronavirus infection in the state is under control now. Covid positivity rate has come down to less than 1 per cent. Keeping these circumstances in view, night curfew is being lifted from today midnight," Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's office said in a tweet on Tuesday.
The chief minister, however, said people must adopt Covid appropriate behaviour despite withdrawal of curbs, adding that they must not be "careless" while celebrating Holi, Rangpanchami and other upcoming festivals.
Madhya Pradesh had imposed night curfew in December last year amid a rise in cases due to the Omicron variant. All other urbs imposed in the state have already been withdrawn.
