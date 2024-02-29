As many as 14 persons were killed while 20 others sustained injuries, after a pick-up vehicle overturned Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district on the night of February 28, news agency ANI reported. The accident occurred on Wednesday night at the Badjhar ghat. The accident occurred when the victims were returning to Amhai Devri from Masurghugri village in the district's Shahpura block after attending a programme, said Sub Divisional Officer of Police Mukesh Avindra as reported by PTI.

Upon getting the information, the police reached the spot and sent the injured to a nearby health centre. "14 people died and 20 injured after a pick-up vehicle lost control and overturned at Badjhar ghat in Dindori. Injured are undergoing treatment at Shahpura Community Health Centre," Dindori Collector Vikas Mishra said as quoted by ANI. An official told PTI that six of the injured were reported to be in serious condition. CM announces ex-gratia Expressing condolences over the loss of lives, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and instructed for proper treatment of the injured. The Chief Minister's Office wrote on X, "CM Mohan Yadav has expressed deep condolences over the untimely demise of many lives in a vehicle accident in the Dindori district. He has prayed to God to give peace to the departed souls and give strength to the family members to bear this loss."

"The Chief Minister said that financial assistance of ₹4 lakh each will be provided to the families of those who died in the incident. He also gave instructions to the district administration for proper treatment of the injured. On the instructions of the Chief Minister, Cabinet Minister Sampatiya Uikey will be reaching the spot," the CMO added.

The CM has also given directions for a high-level inquiry and strict punishment for the guilty in the Dindori road accident which left 14 lives and 20 injured, a state minister said as reported by ANI.

PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu pay condolences

On the road accident, The Prime Minister's office has also released a statement expressing sadness on the loss of lives. The Prime Minsiter also wished speedy recovery for all the injured. “The road accident that happened in Dindori, Madhya Pradesh is very sad. My condolences are with the bereaved family. May God give them strength in this difficult time. Along with this, I wish speedy recovery of all the injured people. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in providing all possible assistance to the victims," PMO statement said.