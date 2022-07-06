The residents of Anuppur district, Madhya Pradesh have found a unique way to protest against the poor condition of the roads as panchayat and urban body elections are going to be held in the region this year
In an effort to highlight the poor condition of roads in Madhya Pradesh, residents have found a unique way to shame the authority. The residents of Anuppur district, Madhya Pradesh are fed up with the potholes. The conditions of roads deteriorated whenever the area receives heavy rainfall. According to the media reports, the locals have lodged complaints about getting the road repaired but no action was taken.
Therefore to bring the issue in front of the authority, the locals were seen partying, drinking, and dancing inside potholes in the MP district. The locals found this unique way to protest against the poor condition of the road as panchayat and urban body elections are going to be held in the region this year.
A video, shared by a journalist on Twitter, has gone viral in which a group of men is seen sitting on their chairs inside the potholes and drinking beers and dancing in a Goan-style.
Netizens reacted to the viral post while some criticized the authority for being negligent about the common man's issues and others praised the positive attitude of those partying inside the potholes.
Potholes are also a major problem in the country's IT capital, Bengaluru. Residents of Karnataka's capital have also performed quirky activities in a pothole like a boat ride, offering prayers to draw the attention of authorities towards the bad quality of roads.
Bengaluru is infamous for its road condition. Recently, the High Court of Karnataka also warned Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials of contempt proceedings if orders of the court on filling up potholes in the city were not followed.
The court was hearing petitions against the civic agency for failing to eliminate potholes. It observed that despite the onset of the monsoon, the BBMP has failed to fill the potholes and there was a need for strict action against its officers. The BBMP has failed to complete filling up the potholes despite the court granting repeated deadlines, the High Court said adding that it would no longer accept the BBMP's excuses on the issue.
Last month, a road near the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) caved in, which was repaired for Prime Minister Modi's visit to Bengaluru.
According to the latest report by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), in 2020, 65% f accidents took place on straight roads, whereas accidents on curved roads, pothole roads, and steep grades together accounted for only 15.2% of the total road accidents in 2020.
